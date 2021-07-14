PODCAST | Discovery Insure uses tech to standout

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about how one of SA’s fastest-growing insurance companies is using technology to stand out and achieve growth.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Anton Ossip, CEO of Discovery Insure, to shed light on their business.

Discovery Insure is the group’s short-term insurance unit, dealing with individuals, cars and homes, as well as businesses.

Ossip talks about the unit’s use of, and investment in, technology. Without giving away too much, he says their investment is “significant”, going into the “millions” to develop and maintain their platforms.

