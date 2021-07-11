Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Productive sectors of the economy to come under spotlight Manufacturing, mining and retail sales are expected to have done well though they come off a low base BL PREMIUM

The productive sectors of the economy will come under the spotlight this week when Stats SA releases manufacturing and mining data, along with consumer-driven retail sales.

Manufacturing production is likely to have expanded by an annual rate of 46.8% in May 2021, according to a Bloomberg median estimate, down from 87.9% in April...