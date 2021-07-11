ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Productive sectors of the economy to come under spotlight
Manufacturing, mining and retail sales are expected to have done well though they come off a low base
11 July 2021 - 16:08
The productive sectors of the economy will come under the spotlight this week when Stats SA releases manufacturing and mining data, along with consumer-driven retail sales.
Manufacturing production is likely to have expanded by an annual rate of 46.8% in May 2021, according to a Bloomberg median estimate, down from 87.9% in April...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now