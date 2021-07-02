Companies / Industrials

WATCH: SA’s manufacturing-sector recovery loses steam

02 July 2021 - 09:59 Business Day TV
All five sub-components that make up the Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) stayed above the 50-point neutral mark in June, but expected business conditions turned less positive during the period as new sales order and business activity pulled back.

Business Day TV's Alishia Seckam unpacked the print with Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke.

