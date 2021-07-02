News Leader
WATCH: SA’s manufacturing-sector recovery loses steam
Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about SA’s manufacturing sector
02 July 2021 - 09:59
All five sub-components that make up the Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) stayed above the 50-point neutral mark in June, but expected business conditions turned less positive during the period as new sales order and business activity pulled back.
Business Day TV's Alishia Seckam unpacked the print with Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke.
