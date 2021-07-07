Lenders have agreed to reassess R1bn debt-reduction target, says Nampak
The packaging group needs to cut debt by R1bn, or about a quarter, by the end of September but says operational performance has improved
07 July 2021 - 10:45
Nampak says its lenders have agreed to review a need for it to reduce debt by R1bn by the end of September, in light of its improved operational performance.
Africa’s largest packaging group, valued at R1.6bn on the JSE, had net debt of R4.2bn at the end of March. That had been racked up amid a push into Africa, with the group suffering the effects of hyperinflation and currency volatility in some of its markets...
