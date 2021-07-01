SA’s manufacturing sector recovery slows in June, Absa says
Key gauge of the sector's health expanded for a second month, but at a slower pace, with third wave posing a threat
01 July 2021 - 12:54
The momentum of SA’s manufacturing sector recovery slowed for second consecutive month in June, with level 4 lockdown restrictions at the end of the month now posing a renewed threat, according to an industry survey published on Thursday.
The Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) — released in conjunction with Stellenbosch University’s Bureau for Economic Research — fell to 57.4 in June from 57.8 the month before, with an assessment of expected business conditions deteriorating slightly. ..
