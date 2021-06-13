Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: April retail sales expected to show rise Data will give an indication of pace of the economic recovery in the second quarter BL PREMIUM

The release of retail sales will be the main highlight this week, giving an indication of the pace of an economic recovery in the second quarter.

Retail sales are expected to have risen in April, compared with the same period a year ago, when the hard lockdown meant controlling the spread of Covid-19 led to a virtual economic shutdown...