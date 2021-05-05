Economy

SA’s budget deficit smaller than projected

The better-than-expected outcome means the deficit on the consolidated budget could be less than the Treasury’s projection of 14% of GDP

05 May 2021 - 09:44 Prinesha Naidoo
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

SA’s main budget deficit for the 2020/2021 fiscal year is smaller than the government projected after spending that undershot estimates and an upside revenue surprise.

SA recorded a shortfall of R551.9bn or 11.2% of GDP, on its main budget for the year to the end of March 2021, the Treasury said in an e-mailed response to questions. That compares with a revised estimate for a gap of 12.3% of GDP that finance minister Tito Mboweni presented on February 24.

The better-than-expected outcome means the deficit on the consolidated budget, which includes total spending by the provinces, social security funds and selected public entities, could be less than the Treasury’s projection of 14% of GDP.

The smaller deficit comes as main budget spending for 2020/2021 was R16.2bn less than the February estimate and revenue collected by the tax agency exceeded forecasts for the first time in five years. That’s allowed the Treasury to announce a R900m cut to its weekly debt auctions on Monday, the second reduction in the amount on sale since March.

The Treasury said in February that achieving a primary budget surplus was its most critical fiscal anchor. It projected a positive primary balance of 0.1% of GDP in 2024/2025, which will allow the government to stabilise the debt ratio at 88.9% of GDP in the following year.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com

WATCH: The state of government’s finances

RMB economist Siobhan Redford talks about the state's spending levels being to high for SA’s tax base
Economy
2 hours ago

WATCH: Will rand strength last?

Michael Avery and a panel of guests discuss the performance of the local unit during the pandemic
Economy
20 hours ago

