Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: SA’s energy expansion and the risk posed by tales of corruption Our path to an energy-secure future is threatened by gross dishonesty and maladministration BL PREMIUM

With an energy grid still in a desperate position as Eskom struggles to meet demand with its ageing fleet of coal-fired power stations, the procurement of additional and clean forms of power remains one of the top to-do items for the year. Load-shedding is not only damaging our growth prospects but also dents the already low confidence levels in the state’s capacity.

While we have been relieved by efforts this year to procure additional power to stabilise the grid, tales of possible corruption around the process will serve only to derail the process. We are only starting to recover from a decade when the SA narrative was unfortunately shaped by stories of corruption and maladministration under the cloud of state capture, an era that the administration of President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to consign to the history books. ..