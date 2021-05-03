BUSI MAVUSO: SA’s energy expansion and the risk posed by tales of corruption
Our path to an energy-secure future is threatened by gross dishonesty and maladministration
With an energy grid still in a desperate position as Eskom struggles to meet demand with its ageing fleet of coal-fired power stations, the procurement of additional and clean forms of power remains one of the top to-do items for the year. Load-shedding is not only damaging our growth prospects but also dents the already low confidence levels in the state’s capacity.
While we have been relieved by efforts this year to procure additional power to stabilise the grid, tales of possible corruption around the process will serve only to derail the process. We are only starting to recover from a decade when the SA narrative was unfortunately shaped by stories of corruption and maladministration under the cloud of state capture, an era that the administration of President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to consign to the history books. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now