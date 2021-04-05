Minister wants anti-dumping measures to form part of poultry tariff overhaul
05 April 2021 - 17:35
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel wants the tariff structure for poultry imports reviewed to include the introduction of specific anti-dumping measures to protect the struggling local industry.
In a recent notice published in the government gazette, Patel instructed the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) — the organisation tasked with customs tariff investigations, trade remedies, and import and export control — to review the entire tariff structure for poultry, taking into consideration the introduction of specific rather than ad valorem customs duties [a duty calculated according to the price of a product, rather than at a fixed rate]...
