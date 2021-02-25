Little evidence of infrastructure drive in budget
25 February 2021 - 18:09
Though President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration has promised a large-scale infrastructure investment drive, Wednesday’s budget suggests this is still more spin than substance, says Nedbank chief economist Nicky Weimar.
In a fiscal strategy lauded for its commitment to spending restraint and reducing debt, the budget emphasised a shift away from spending items such as compensation towards fixed investment in a bid to boost growth and create jobs. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now