Economy Little evidence of infrastructure drive in budget BL PREMIUM

Though President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration has promised a large-scale infrastructure investment drive, Wednesday’s budget suggests this is still more spin than substance, says Nedbank chief economist Nicky Weimar.

In a fiscal strategy lauded for its commitment to spending restraint and reducing debt, the budget emphasised a shift away from spending items such as compensation towards fixed investment in a bid to boost growth and create jobs. ..