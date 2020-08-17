No prescribed assets by the backdoor, says ANC
17 August 2020 - 20:40
The ANC’s proposal to revisit regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act should be viewed as an alternative to prescribed assets and not as a backdoor measure to bring in rules that will force pension funds to invest in government stock, the ANC’s economic policy chief Enoch Godongwana said on Monday.
The proposal was included in the ANC’s policy paper published in July, which suggested that an amendment of the regulation could lead to greater investment in infrastructure by the collective savings industry.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now