National No prescribed assets by the backdoor, says ANC BL PREMIUM

The ANC’s proposal to revisit regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act should be viewed as an alternative to prescribed assets and not as a backdoor measure to bring in rules that will force pension funds to invest in government stock, the ANC’s economic policy chief Enoch Godongwana said on Monday.

The proposal was included in the ANC’s policy paper published in July, which suggested that an amendment of the regulation could lead to greater investment in infrastructure by the collective savings industry.