Economy Better-than-expected revenues may ease huge tax shortfall, says Deloitte And the revenue collection overruns may eliminate the need to introduce extra taxes to pay for the vaccine rollout BL PREMIUM

Better-than-expected revenue collections could see SA’s tax shortfall come in lower than predicted and limit the need for additional tax hikes penciled in for the upcoming February budget, provided the trend is sustained, according to advisory firm Deloitte.

An unexpected uptick in revenue collections in November and December 2020, could mean the R312.8bn shortfall for this fiscal year, outlined in October’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTPBS) could be reduced to between R230bn and R240bn according to Delia Ndlovu, Deloitte’s MD for Africa tax & legal. ..