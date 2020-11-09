Hard decisions needed to tackle public sector pay, says Busa
Average pay for public servants in 46 countries was 9.4% of GDP in 2017 compared with SA’s 15% by 2019
09 November 2020 - 21:10
Big business has called for hard decisions to be made over SA’s public sector wage bill, with the launch of a new report that found government wages are well above global norms, and have grown rapidly without any reference to increased productivity.
Business Unity SA (Busa) released the research done by advisory firm Intellidex on Tuesday, warning that the government’s precarious fiscal position — in part driven by unaffordable levels of public servant pay — threatens the wider economy and the path towards a post-Covid-19 recovery.
