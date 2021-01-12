WATCH: Private equity’s patient capital to the fore

With 2021 seeing Covid-19 vaccines rollout across the world, businesses and economies are moving move from their immediate response to the pandemic to putting in place the levers for recovery, ahead of preparing for the next normal, and there will be various opportunities and challenges for private equity investors.

Michael Avery speaks to John Bellew, head of private equity at Bowmans; Langa Madonko, Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association board member and deputy president of the Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals; and John Geel, senior MD at FTI Consulting, about what the industry and investors can learn from the events of 2020 that will shape the asset class in 2021.