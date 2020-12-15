Companies Another buyer sniffs around Metrofile Plans for a buyout by US-based Housatonic Partners have stalled due to the pandemic BL PREMIUM

Documents specialist Metrofile says it has received another acquisition offer, as plans for a buyout from a US private equity firm have stalled due to Covid-19.

Metrofile — which provides services for the storage, retrieval and dissemination of documents, among other things — is in the middle of a takeover by US-based Housatonic Partners, which made an offer in the second half of 2019...