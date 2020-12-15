Another buyer sniffs around Metrofile
Plans for a buyout by US-based Housatonic Partners have stalled due to the pandemic
15 December 2020 - 18:25
Documents specialist Metrofile says it has received another acquisition offer, as plans for a buyout from a US private equity firm have stalled due to Covid-19.
Metrofile — which provides services for the storage, retrieval and dissemination of documents, among other things — is in the middle of a takeover by US-based Housatonic Partners, which made an offer in the second half of 2019...
