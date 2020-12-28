SA caught between economic and biological disaster
The country is in a depression, not a recession, analysts say, with our economy broken
28 December 2020 - 14:09
SA is caught between economic catastrophe and a healthcare disaster as the government weighs imposing harsher socioeconomic restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 amid a worsening rate of infections.
The cabinet is expected to meet on Monday to discuss the outcome of an emergency meeting of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) on Sunday after the country recorded 9,502 new infections in 24 hours...
