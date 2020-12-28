National Ramaphosa to address nation as businesses brace for more Covid-19 restrictions A total ban on liquor sales may be imposed as alcohol-related trauma has increased over the festive season BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Monday night as businesses brace for new restrictions, including the re-imposition of a total ban on alcohol sales, as the country battles a new wave of Covid-19 infections that’s placing strain on the country’s hospitals.

The address, due at 8pm, follows a meeting of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) on Sunday, the presidency said in a statement. Earlier, government spokesperson Phumla Williams told Business day that the cabinet would hold an urgent meeting. Ramaphosa also withdrew from a planned thanksgiving prayer meeting organised by the Johannesburg region of the ANC, at which he was supposed to speak ...