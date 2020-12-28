Ramaphosa to address nation as businesses brace for more Covid-19 restrictions
A total ban on liquor sales may be imposed as alcohol-related trauma has increased over the festive season
28 December 2020 - 10:07
UPDATED 28 December 2020 - 18:11
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Monday night as businesses brace for new restrictions, including the re-imposition of a total ban on alcohol sales, as the country battles a new wave of Covid-19 infections that’s placing strain on the country’s hospitals.
The address, due at 8pm, follows a meeting of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) on Sunday, the presidency said in a statement. Earlier, government spokesperson Phumla Williams told Business day that the cabinet would hold an urgent meeting. Ramaphosa also withdrew from a planned thanksgiving prayer meeting organised by the Johannesburg region of the ANC, at which he was supposed to speak ...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now