SA expects its first Covid-19 vaccines only after March 2021
Discovery Health will fund a vaccine for 2-million of its members in a national initiative
28 December 2020 - 08:34
UPDATED 28 December 2020 - 20:47
SA expects the first delivery of Covid-19 vaccines only after March 2021, while Discovery Health says funding has been set aside for 2- million of its members to get the vaccine as it throws its weight behind a national effort to source a cost-effective supplier.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday evening SA expected to receive the first delivery of vaccines in the second quarter of 2021 under the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Covax scheme and the government was holding parallel talks with vaccine makers for a larger supply...
