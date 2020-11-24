World Bank loan may still happen, says Mboweni
Finance minister says there will be no policy prescriptions for SA and the World Bank now understands that
24 November 2020 - 20:32
Finance minister Tito Mboweni says SA is still in talks with the World Bank which now “understands” it will not be allowed to impose policy conditions in exchange for a loan.
“I think we are edging closer to a common understating. The World Bank country representative in SA has requested a meeting with me to discuss their approach,” Mboweni told Bloomberg TV’s Manus Cranny during an interview on Tuesday as part of the Bloomberg Invest Africa conference...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now