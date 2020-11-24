Economy World Bank loan may still happen, says Mboweni Finance minister says there will be no policy prescriptions for SA and the World Bank now understands that BL PREMIUM

Finance minister Tito Mboweni says SA is still in talks with the World Bank which now “understands” it will not be allowed to impose policy conditions in exchange for a loan.

“I think we are edging closer to a common understating. The World Bank country representative in SA has requested a meeting with me to discuss their approach,” Mboweni told Bloomberg TV’s Manus Cranny during an interview on Tuesday as part of the Bloomberg Invest Africa conference...