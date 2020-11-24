WATCH: Ratings wake-up call for SA

Ratings agencies quickly sucked any of the precious-little good mood energy out of the room after the third investor conference, which wrapped up last week. It seems the ratings agencies, like the market, don’t believe that the president’s economic recovery and reconstruction plan will lift growth meaningfully enough to curtail the country’s rising debt requirements to fund the deficit in spending.

To talk about where this leaves the country and what should be done to try to dig SA out of the ever-deeper junk status hole, Michael Avery speaks to Ann Bernstein, executive director of the Centre for Development and Enterprise.