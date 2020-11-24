Economy

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Ratings wake-up call for SA

Michael Avery talks to a panel about SA’s junk status

24 November 2020 - 15:08 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

Ratings agencies quickly sucked any of the precious-little good mood energy out of the room after the third investor conference, which wrapped up last week. It seems the ratings agencies, like the market, don’t believe that the president’s economic recovery and reconstruction plan will lift growth meaningfully enough to curtail the country’s rising debt requirements to fund the deficit in spending.

To talk about where this leaves the country and what should be done to try to dig SA out of the ever-deeper junk status hole, Michael Avery speaks to Ann Bernstein, executive director of the Centre for Development and Enterprise.

CLAIRE BISSEKER: It’s way past midnight for the SA project

Not since 1994 have SA’s local currency ratings been this low. The fact that the ratings agencies have kept SA on a negative outlook suggests the ...
Opinion
1 day ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: How many roads must SA walk down?

After the latest ratings downgrade, will it take the Venezuela option before we do things differently?
Opinion
1 day ago

Rand steadies after ratings downgrades for SA

The strengthening of the rand shows that a downgrade was already priced in, one market analyst says
Markets
1 day ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Marching to the fiscal cliff on downgrades and vaccine lags

The point of ratings agencies’ actions is that the risks are rising as the moment is approaching
Opinion
1 day ago

WATCH: How the rand reacted to the ratings downgrades

RMB’s Kim Silberman talks to Business Day TV about the dynamics at play in the currency market
Markets
6 hours ago

