Economy

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Is there a third way to extricate SA’s economy?

Michael Avery speaks to Claude Baissac, CEO of Eunomix, about how to get SA off the path to failed statehood

11 November 2020 - 14:47 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SEZER ÖZGER
Picture: 123RF/SEZER ÖZGER

A recent report has given SA less than a decade before becoming a failed state. But it also offers an alternative to the big bang reforms currently being proposed by organised business through Business for SA (B4SA) or the heavily developmental state-led ideology of the ANC.

Michael Avery speaks to Claude Baissac, CEO of specialised consultancy firm Eunomix, about a third way to extricate the country from the path to failed statehood.

Manufacturing slowdown eases in September

Manufacturing production contracted 2.6% year on year in September, but beat forecasts for a steeper decline
Economy
20 hours ago

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Fintechs promise volume and value, if they can just crack informal and African markets

Millions of people, particularly on the continent, still operate outside the formal economy
Opinion
20 hours ago

Investors exit coal project as concern about use of fossil fuels rises

The exits from the Thabametsi coal-based power plant project in Limpopo follow the withdrawal in October of South Korea's Kepco and SA's big four ...
National
2 days ago

WATCH: What is needed to reboot the economy

Eunomix’s Claude Baissac talks to Business Day TV about how SA could avoid becoming a failed state
Economy
1 month ago

Can SA avoid becoming a failed state?

SA should choose progressive economic restructuring that ensures socioeconomic and political stability rather than abrupt, painful reform that ...
Features
1 month ago

