WATCH: Is there a third way to extricate SA’s economy?

A recent report has given SA less than a decade before becoming a failed state. But it also offers an alternative to the big bang reforms currently being proposed by organised business through Business for SA (B4SA) or the heavily developmental state-led ideology of the ANC.

Michael Avery speaks to Claude Baissac, CEO of specialised consultancy firm Eunomix, about a third way to extricate the country from the path to failed statehood.