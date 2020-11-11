Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: Is there a third way to extricate SA’s economy?
Michael Avery speaks to Claude Baissac, CEO of Eunomix, about how to get SA off the path to failed statehood
11 November 2020 - 14:47
A recent report has given SA less than a decade before becoming a failed state. But it also offers an alternative to the big bang reforms currently being proposed by organised business through Business for SA (B4SA) or the heavily developmental state-led ideology of the ANC.
Michael Avery speaks to Claude Baissac, CEO of specialised consultancy firm Eunomix, about a third way to extricate the country from the path to failed statehood.
