Manufacturing slowdown eases in September
Manufacturing production contracted 2.6% year on year in September, but beat forecasts for a steeper decline
10 November 2020 - 19:30
Manufacturing production data for September came in better than expected, data from Stats SA showed on Tuesday.
Though the outcome supports the case for a recovery in third-quarter GDP numbers from the devastation experienced during the lockdown restrictions, the return to pre-pandemic levels of factory output is expected to be slow, said economists.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now