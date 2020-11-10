Economy Manufacturing slowdown eases in September Manufacturing production contracted 2.6% year on year in September, but beat forecasts for a steeper decline BL PREMIUM

Manufacturing production data for September came in better than expected, data from Stats SA showed on Tuesday.

Though the outcome supports the case for a recovery in third-quarter GDP numbers from the devastation experienced during the lockdown restrictions, the return to pre-pandemic levels of factory output is expected to be slow, said economists.