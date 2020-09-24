Features Can SA avoid becoming a failed state? SA should choose progressive economic restructuring that ensures socioeconomic and political stability rather than abrupt, painful reform that inflames radical populism, even if growth remains slow initially BL PREMIUM

Risk consultancy Eunomix has forecast, based on a detailed statistical analysis of SA’s economic trajectory and the government’s performance, that the country will be a failed state by 2030.

So far, so predictable. But what makes Eunomix’s analysis really interesting is that the developmental strategy it is proposing represents a new "middle way" of looking at SA’s political economy at a time when the country seems out of fresh ideas.