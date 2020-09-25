Economy

News Leader

WATCH: What is needed to reboot the economy

Eunomix’s Claude Baissac talks to Business Day TV about how SA could avoid becoming a failed state

25 September 2020 - 08:52 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/MOOV STOCK
Picture: 123RF/MOOV STOCK

Eunomix has warned that SA could become a failed state in the next 10 years if nothing is done to fuel growth.

Business Day TV spoke to Claude Baissac from Eunomix about some of the strategies that could be used to avoid becoming a failed state.

Tourism industry says safe travel is possible and urgent

Travel within Africa will resume from October 1, but the approach to high-risk countries remains unclear
National
2 days ago

QAnon is the Covid-19 of conspiracy theories

QAnon has exposed a vulnerability in democratic societies not unlike the medical and economic weaknesses laid bare by Covid-19
Opinion
2 days ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: SAA debacle could be fatal for credibility of fiscal policy

Lenders won’t take kindly to the country pumping money into a crash-landed airline while it faces a yawning fiscal gap
Opinion
4 days ago

Sub-zero rates get a thumbs down from finance gurus

A new study suggests 0% is more effective than sub-zero, with behavioural finance experts saying negative rates are seen as a sign of crisis
World
1 week ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Don’t pop the champagne yet — energy reform is still a hazy plan

The government may have announced progress on independent producers, but capacity is still a problem
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Lesetja Kganyago: Reserve Bank cuts cannot happen ...
Economy
2.
Structural reforms needed to lift growth, says ...
Economy
3.
New Development Bank issues $2bn Covid-19 bond
Economy
4.
WATCH: Should the Bank have kept rates on hold?
Economy
5.
WATCH: What drives global consumer trends?
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.