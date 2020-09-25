News Leader
WATCH: What is needed to reboot the economy
Eunomix’s Claude Baissac talks to Business Day TV about how SA could avoid becoming a failed state
25 September 2020 - 08:52
Eunomix has warned that SA could become a failed state in the next 10 years if nothing is done to fuel growth.
Business Day TV spoke to Claude Baissac from Eunomix about some of the strategies that could be used to avoid becoming a failed state.
