Companies / Retail & Consumer

Alcohol sales ban forces SAB to cancel R5bn investment

The investments that had been considered had included upgrades to operating facilities and the installation of new equipment at selected plants

03 August 2020 - 18:25 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

SA Breweries (SAB) announced on Monday that it had “halted” R5bn in investments in the country over the next two years because of the ban on alcohol sales.

SAB said it had cancelled R2.5bn in investments for 2020 and another R2.5bn was being reviewed for 2021.

“The cancellation of this planned expenditure is a direct consequence of having lost, as of August 3 2020, 12 full trading weeks, which effectively equates to some 30% of annual production,” said SAB’s finance vice-president, Andrew Murray.

“This decision is a result of the first, and the current, suspension of alcohol sales, which has led to significant operating uncertainty for ourselves, our partners, as well as colleagues in the industry, including participants in the entire value chain, and which affects over one-million livelihoods across the country,” he said.

According to SAB, the investments that were being considered included upgrades to operating facilities and systems, as well as the installation of new equipment at selected plants.

It said its decision would have an effect on the external supply-chain companies that had been selected for these upgrades.

“It is forecast that the jobs lost across the entire industry as a result of the alcohol ban will soon reach 120,000 people and the tax lost from the first ban is sitting at over R12bn,” said SAB.  

“The jobs and financial losses magnify considerably when considering the severe impact the suspension is having on communities, as well as the downstream supply chain, including farmers and other raw material suppliers, tavern owners, packaging and logistics companies, among many others that have had to immediately stop operations, and are facing dire consequences.”

Murray added: “As SAB, we are focused on our priority of ensuring the wellbeing and safety of our employees and all members of our communities, and this commitment will remain intact for as long as possible.

“We will continue our attempts at engaging with the SA government to obtain some form of clarity on when we can resume operations.”

SAB said regardless of the decision to cancel capital expenditure, it would continue to implement measures that had a meaningful effect on the health crisis and in support of the country’s much-needed economic recovery.

Distell plant robbed of truckloads of alcohol worth about R1m

More than R19bn in revenue and R3.4bn in excise tax was lost during the first phase of the ban of alcohol sales
Companies
3 hours ago

Scientists say it’s time to rethink the booze ban

Glenda Gray says the current ban has achieved its objective and government should start planning to lift it
National
23 hours ago

WATCH: On the Covid-19 frontline — the alcohol ban

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the ban on alcohol sales amid the pandemic
National
3 days ago

Strict Covid-19 regulations dry up SA wine tourism

Lockdowns cost the industry more than R2.5bn from March-July
National
5 hours ago

Most read

1.
Woolworths's clothing returns policy is horribly ...
Companies
2.
Shuter’s successor at MTN will have to do more ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
SwopAnything: e-commerce without the money
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Telkom rings the changes and moves into financial ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
BAT is confident ahead of this week’s challenge ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

SA’s tax loss due to lockdowns exceeds value of IMF and AfDB loans combined

National

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Regulations on closure of schools expected to be gazetted

Politics

Latest alcohol ban is a ‘bloodbath’ for workers in the wine industry

National

‘Flawed’ model used to justify booze ban under fire

Features

Taverns want nearly R700m from the government

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.