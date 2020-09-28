Economy Moody’s keeps tabs on fiscal juggling Agency scrutinises SA’s sense of urgency and exit strategy from Covid -19 support measures BL PREMIUM

As SA grapples with its precarious fiscal position, Moody’s Investors Service says it will be watching how the government plans to roll back monetary and fiscal support measures introduced to shield the economy from the coronavirus crisis.

SA’s "exit strategy" from the stimulus measures — including the timing of any rollback and the level of co-ordination between monetary and fiscal authorities — will be an important question for the ratings agency, Lucie Villa, Moody’s vice-president, said in a webinar on Monday.