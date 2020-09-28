Moody’s keeps tabs on fiscal juggling
Agency scrutinises SA’s sense of urgency and exit strategy from Covid -19 support measures
28 September 2020 - 19:55
UPDATED 28 September 2020 - 23:35
As SA grapples with its precarious fiscal position, Moody’s Investors Service says it will be watching how the government plans to roll back monetary and fiscal support measures introduced to shield the economy from the coronavirus crisis.
SA’s "exit strategy" from the stimulus measures — including the timing of any rollback and the level of co-ordination between monetary and fiscal authorities — will be an important question for the ratings agency, Lucie Villa, Moody’s vice-president, said in a webinar on Monday.
