OECD says SA will be slow to get on its feet and slashes GDP forecast to 11.5% drop
The OECD’s revision leaves SA with the worst expected outcomes for 2020 of countries included in the update, followed by Argentina, Italy, Mexico and India
16 September 2020 - 12:12
UPDATED 16 September 2020 - 23:59
SA, one of the economies hit the hardest by the coronavirus pandemic and associated lockdown, will struggle to emerge from its deepest slump in about a century in the face of power cuts by Eskom and low demand, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
The think-tank, whose members are the richest industrialised countries, downgraded its outlook for the country, saying GDP will shrink a huge 11.5% in 2020. That compares with the 7.3% forecast by the Reserve Bank, which is due to announce its latest interest rate decision on Thursday.
