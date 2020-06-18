Banks, Treasury and Reserve Bank in talks to improve Covid-19 loan scheme
18 June 2020 - 19:25
Banks have approved R7bn to support small firms under the Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme, the Banking Association SA (Basa) said on Thursday.
However, discussions are under way to revise some of the terms and conditions of the scheme, which has struggled with low take-up, Basa MD Bongiwe Kunene said.
