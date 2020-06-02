Big four banks only lent out R2bn to R3bn each since launch of loan scheme, says Kuben Naidoo
The government's guaranteed loan scheme is meant to enable commercial banks to lend out as much as R200bn to businesses facing liquidity problems due to Covid-19
02 June 2020 - 12:49
UPDATED 02 June 2020 - 17:42
SA’s four biggest banks have lent out only about R2bn to R3bn each since the launch of the government’s loan guarantee scheme in the middle of May, according to Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo.
The scheme, negotiated by the Banking Association SA and the Treasury, is meant to enable commercial banks to lend out as much as R200bn to otherwise viable businesses that are facing liquidity problems due to Covid-19. The take-up may increase depending on the length of the crisis, he said.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now