Reserve Bank’s Loewald says money printing is not the answer to Covid-19 induced slump
31 May 2020 - 17:52
Pulling out all the stops to offset the effects of the Covid-19 may do more harm than good, says Chris Loewald, head of the Reserve Bank's economic research department.
In defence of the current policy stance, Loewald, who is a member of the Bank's monetary policy committee, said calls for quantitative easing as a response to a potential depression caused by Covid-19 and the national lockdown would mean jettisoning the same policies that have given SA the space to respond to the crisis.
