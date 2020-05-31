Economy Reserve Bank’s Loewald says money printing is not the answer to Covid-19 induced slump BL PREMIUM

Pulling out all the stops to offset the effects of the Covid-19 may do more harm than good, says Chris Loewald, head of the Reserve Bank's economic research department.

In defence of the current policy stance, Loewald, who is a member of the Bank's monetary policy committee, said calls for quantitative easing as a response to a potential depression caused by Covid-19 and the national lockdown would mean jettisoning the same policies that have given SA the space to respond to the crisis.