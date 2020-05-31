ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Data set to reveal May slump despite lockdown easing

The crippling effect of the national lockdown on economic activity should continue to be evident in data released this week despite the slight easing of lockdown restrictions from May 1.

The week’s most significant indicators will be the Absa Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) and the IHS Markit SA PMI for May, which are both set for release on Monday and expected to remain in contractionary territory.

In April, SA’s first month of lockdown, the IHS Markit PMI plunged to 35.1 index points from 44.5 in March, pointing to the sharpest contraction in private-sector activity on record. Output and new orders declined to all-time lows while the job-shedding rate accelerated to its highest yet.

IHS Markit economist David Owen said the collapse in economic activity was likely “even more cataclysmic” than the index suggested as the lengthening of supplier delivery times, normally a sign of a busy market, artificially boosted the reading.

Due to the inadvertent boost from supplier deliveries, the Absa Manufacturing PMI rose from 45.9 in March to 46.1 in April. But the business activity subindex crashed to a low of 5.1, reflecting the almost total cessation of manufacturing activity.

“While some easing of restrictions from May should aid a slow recovery in coming months, a lot of manufacturing capacity will remain idle for some time,” Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke warned at the time.

BNP Paribas economist Jeff Schultz expects a modest improvement in the Absa Manufacturing PMI to 46.5 in May given that lockdown measures were loosened from May 1. However, as supplier delivery times could tighten with the gradual reopening of the economy, SA’s PMIs could fall substantially again from June, he warns.