It’s hard to assess effect of lockdown on mines, says economist

Henk Langenhoven, chief economist at the Minerals Council SA, which represents 90% of the country’s mineral output, noted it was an almost impossible calculation and he warned against simplistic and alarmist conclusions.

“It’s a very nuanced situation and it hinges on so many factors,” he said.

“I’d encapsulate this uncertainty by looking at production between the different companies, sales, which come from stocks or from processing, whether it can be exported and then what the global demand and prices are for various commodities,” he said.

The council is working on data to put reliable numbers into the market.

The industry reported mineral sales of R540bn in 2019.

“Working out a daily loss from that number would be blunt and not really tell you anything. It does not reflect so many nuances we are dealing with,” Langenhoven said, pointing out this was the first day of 21 and companies were applying for exemptions to continue production.

First, the department of mineral resources & energy has allowed a fair amount of leeway for mines that produce critical minerals and have furnaces and refineries that could be damaged if shut down and restarted in a short while.

Energy minister Gwede Mantashe has said another deciding factor was the balance between keeping employees safe and ensuring that mines and processing plants could restart as quickly as possible once the lockdown ended, generating wealth once again for the country.

Against this backdrop, Anglo American, one of the largest global diversified mining companies, said on Friday its subsidiaries Kumba Iron Ore, Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) and its coal mines remained in operation albeit at reduced levels of production.