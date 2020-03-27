National

BREAKING NEWS: SA records first Covid-19 deaths as cases surpass 1,000

The two deaths occurred in the Western Cape, one in a private hospital and the other in a public hospital, the health minister confirmed

27 March 2020 - 09:12 Genevieve Quintal
Picture: 123RF.COM/BETONSTUDIO
Picture: 123RF.COM/BETONSTUDIO

SA has recorded its first two deaths due to Covid-19, less than 24 hours after the country went into lockdown, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday.

Mkhize said the two deaths occurred in the Western Cape, one in a private hospital and the other in a public hospital.

The minister said more details would be provided later in the day when the latest confirmed Covid-19 cases will be announced.

He said the number has increased from Thursday’s 927 cases and there are now more than 1,000 cases.

Covid-19 has raced around the world since it emerged in China three months ago, battering financial markets, disrupting trade and travel, and prompting a growing number of countries to impose tight restrictions to try to slow transmission.

The three-week lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night is intended to slow local transmission of the virus by limiting contact between people as much as possible, with the focus on ending the mingling of large groups of people.

The lockdown took effect at midnight on Thursday and imposes tight restrictions on the movement of people, who are expected to stay at home except for shopping for essentials such as food and medicines, seeking health care or collecting social grants.

Essential workers, including people who work in health care, emergency services, the police, army, and in the production and distribution of vital supplies such as food and pharmaceuticals, are exempted from these rules.

