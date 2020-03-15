Exporters hit as cable theft halts Transnet freight trains
15 March 2020 - 16:29
Transnet has cancelled about 177 freight trains a month due to a spike in the theft of overhead cables over the past nine months, the company said on Friday.
Exporters of mining commodities and agricultural products, mainly grain, as well as motor vehicles for export have been the worst affected by train cancellations and delays.
