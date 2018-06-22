Neels Blom Columnist
Companies / Transport & Tourism

RAILWAY SAFETY

Prasa trains are most dangerous, says rail report

22 June 2018 - 05:06 Neels Blom
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RAPPORT/DEON RAATH
The greatest threat to personal safety on SA’s rail networks is on trains and properties belonging to the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), according to the Railway Safety Regulator’s (RSR’s) latest safety report.

The 2016-17 State of Safety Report highlights crime — cable theft and damage to signalling equipment, in particular — as leading causes of abnormal train operations and reportable operational occurrences such as train collisions and derailments.

Together, Prasa and Transnet account for 97% of the reported incidents, with Transnet Freight Rail accounting for 43% and Prasa Rail for 57%. The report does not highlight the apparent spike in rail safety and security incidents over the past six months, despite almost daily reports of people being at risk.

The regulator does, however, confirm a rising trend in security-related events. Despite a 5% decrease in operational occurrences, 6,379 security-related incidents were recorded, an increase of 13%, compared with 2015-16. These incidents resulted in 495 deaths and 2,079 people injured, the report says. Of these, deaths directly related to crime rose 14% to 16, with 466 people hurt, a 13% increase.

While theft constitutes 69% of all railway security-related incidents, the report singles out Prasa’s Metrorail as bearing the brunt of acts of vandalism, especially malicious acts of arson, with a disproportionate number of crimes committed in the Western Cape.

Since 2010, SA’s railway system has experienced one extrinsic incident and one intrinsic operator occurrence every 16 minutes, the report says. Close to 60% of all occurrences can be directly attributed to human factors, while perway defects contributed 23% and rolling stock-related causes added 10%. Most safety incidents reported by Prasa are related to people.

In his foreword, RSR CEO Nkululeko Poya says analyses of root causes of investigation outcomes show this as overwhelming. "Understaffing of safety critical grades, poor levels of supervision, communication deficiencies, when combined with other root causes such as theft and vandalism, signalling and infrastructure defects, remain areas of concern."

The highest numbers are in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, mainly at Metrorail. Cape Town has the highest number of reportable events in the country.

Western Cape Metrorail spokeswoman Riana Scott said in addition to Metrorail Protection Services Unit, the Rapid Rail Response Unit and contracted security, the entity had deployed 88 armed guards and drones.

blomn@businesslive.co.za

