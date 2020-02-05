National Transnet to ramp up coal volumes to Eskom to lower electricity costs Railway utility to increase deliveries to 30-million tonnes a year from 7.5-million tonnes BL PREMIUM

State rail utility Transnet plans to nearly quadruple its coal deliveries to embattled electricity monopoly Eskom to potentially lower power prices.

Out of the 120-million tonnes of coal Eskom burns annually, only 7.5-million tonnes will be delivered on rail this year. A further 80-million tonnes are sent by conveyor belt, with trucking a major source of coal deliveries for Eskom.