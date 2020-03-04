Economy

Unsustainable policies dampen economic growth, says Kganyago

04 March 2020 - 21:02 Rene Vollgraaff
SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago (centre). Picture: DWAYNE SENIOR/BLOOMBERG
SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago (centre). Picture: DWAYNE SENIOR/BLOOMBERG

SA’s weak economic growth is due to unsustainable policies, and monetary policy alone cannot fix that, says Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago.

Data released on Tuesday showed Africa’s most-industrialised economy slumped into its second recession since President Cyril Ramaphosa came to power at the start of 2018, after GDP declined more than projected in the fourth quarter. That was largely blamed on power cuts that intensified in the period, knocking business confidence.

“The supply side of this economy is in deep trouble,” Kganyago said in a public lecture in Bloemfontein on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, these kinds of growth constraints are beyond the reach of monetary policy.”

For the full year, economic growth was 0.2%, the lowest since the global financial crisis, and half of what the Reserve Bank estimated in January when it cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points.

While the Reserve Bank targets inflation at 3%-6%, Kganyago has been making it clear for the past two years that it prefers to see price growth anchored close to the midpoint of the band.

With price growth at or less than 4.5% for 14 months and economic growth stuck below 1% since 2018, the central bank has been criticised by some politicians and labour unions who say it should do more to boost the economy and help tackle an unemployment rate of 29%.

The monetary policy committee’s projection model priced in only one more 25-basis-point cut late in 2020. However, after the recession news and the US Federal Reserve’s emergency rate cut on Tuesday to counter the impact of the coronavirus on output, calls for Kganyago to act have grown.

The monetary policy committee is scheduled to announce its next rate decision on March 19.

“If SA inflation were to moderate further, we would have more space to lower interest rates,” Kganyago said.

“But even with extremely low growth, inflation does not appear to be slowing further, and we see almost no risk of inflation missing our target from below, which has been a problem for many other countries.”

Bloomberg

Fed delivers emergency rate cut amid virus threat

The Fed’s action could presage a wave of easing from other central banks worldwide
World
1 day ago

Unchecked coronavirus could halve global growth, OECD warns

SA lacks the fiscal room to buffer against the fallout, says a local economist
Economy
2 days ago

IMF putting up $50bn for emergency funding as coronavirus spreads

The fund also says Covid-19 will nullify any hopes of stronger global growth in 2020, but isn’t calling it a recession just yet
World
2 hours ago

Most read

1.
Recession highlights urgent need for reforms, ...
Economy
2.
Sovereign wealth fund crucial for investment, ...
Economy
3.
Private sector weighed on by a weak economy and ...
Economy
4.
Economy needs stimulation and not only cuts, ...
Economy
5.
Mercedes-Benz joins BMW and stops monthly sales ...
Economy

Related Articles

WATCH: How SA slipped into a technical recession

Economy

SA falls into another recession as Eskom power cuts bite

National

Rand extends losses as SA slips into second recession in under two years

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.