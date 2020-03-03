Markets Rand extends losses as SA slips into second recession in under two years Economic data released on Tuesday shows SA entered a technical recession in the last half of 2019 BL PREMIUM

The rand was weaker on Tuesday morning, extending losses after data showed SA’s economy slipped into a deeper recession than economists had forecast

SA's economy contracted 1.4% in the last three months of 2019, worse than the 0.2% fall expected in the Bloomberg forecast. This followed a 0.8% drop in GDP during the third quarter. This means SA entered a technical recession in the last half of 2019 — meaning two consecutive quarters of contraction.