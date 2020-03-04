News Leader
WATCH: How SA slipped into a technical recession
Wits University’s Lumkile Mondi talks to Business Day TV about the economic climate and SA’s failure to grow
04 March 2020 - 10:48
A fourth-quarter GDP contraction of 1.4%, following a decline of 0.8%, places SA in a technical recession.
Load-shedding and the coronavirus outbreak mean improvement is unlikely to be on the cards.
Business Day TV spoke to Lumkile Mondi from Wits University about the economic climate and what it means for future growth.
Or listen to the full audio: