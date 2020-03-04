Economy

News Leader

WATCH: How SA slipped into a technical recession

Wits University’s Lumkile Mondi talks to Business Day TV about the economic climate and SA’s failure to grow

04 March 2020 - 10:48 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ONYPIX
Picture: 123RF/ONYPIX

A fourth-quarter GDP contraction of 1.4%, following a decline of 0.8%, places SA in a technical recession.

Load-shedding and the coronavirus outbreak mean improvement is unlikely to be on the cards.

Business Day TV spoke to Lumkile Mondi from Wits University about the economic climate and what it means for future growth.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Recession on the cards due to virus worries, oil traders predict

Front-month Brent futures prices are down almost 24% compared with the same time in 2019, the sharpest year-on-year fall since September 2019 and ...
Opinion
2 days ago

SA falls into another recession as Eskom power cuts bite

The economy shrank 1.4% in quarter four, from a revised contraction of 0.8% in the previous quarter
National
1 day ago

Rand extends losses as SA slips into second recession in under two years

Economic data released on Tuesday shows SA entered a technical recession in the last half of 2019
Markets
1 day ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Another recession is on the cards for SA

Economists forecast GDP contraction of 0.2% for the fourth quarter of 2019
Economy
2 days ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Borrowing ourselves into recession

Finance minister Tito Mboweni kicked the can down the road, warns economist
Opinion
18 hours ago

Most read

1.
Recession highlights urgent need for reforms, ...
Economy
2.
Sovereign wealth fund crucial for investment, ...
Economy
3.
Economy needs stimulation and not only cuts, ...
Economy
4.
Mercedes-Benz joins BMW and stops monthly sales ...
Economy
5.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Another recession is on the ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.