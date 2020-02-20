Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Why consumer inflation accelerated in January

Nedbank CIB’s Reezwana Sumad discusses the consumer inflation data with Business Day TV

20 February 2020 - 11:10 Business Day TV
The variability of inflation is a challenge for budgeting. Picture: 123RF/LEON SWART
The variability of inflation is a challenge for budgeting. Picture: 123RF/LEON SWART

Consumer inflation accelerated by 4.5% year on year in January 2020.

This is up from December’s 4% year-on-year increase and is the highest uptick in seven months, but it still marks the 14th consecutive month that year-on-year inflation was at, or below, the midpoint of Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target band.

Nedbank CIB’s Reezwana Sumad talks to with Business Day TV about the inflation data.

Consumer inflation rose at faster pace in January

Despite inflation coming in at 4.5% in January, it has been at or below the midpoint of the Reserve Bank’s target range since December 2018
Economy
1 day ago

Zimbabwe dollar weakens on shrinking economy and inflation

The Zim dollar has weakened more than 20% this year against the US dollar, with inflation probably above 500% at the end of 2019
World
1 day ago

UK inflation rose to six-month high of 1.8% in January

The figures suggest a squeeze on household budgets, due to higher petrol prices and expensive airfares
World
18 hours ago

Sovereign risk puts pressure on repo rate, Reserve Bank warns

SA has serious growth challenges but lower inflation and the improved credibility of policy has helped limit the risk of stagflation
Economy
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE gains as spread of coronavirus slows

The all share and top 40 were both up on the day, with the platinum and gold indices leaping more than 7%
Markets
17 hours ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.