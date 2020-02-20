WATCH: Why consumer inflation accelerated in January

Consumer inflation accelerated by 4.5% year on year in January 2020.

This is up from December’s 4% year-on-year increase and is the highest uptick in seven months, but it still marks the 14th consecutive month that year-on-year inflation was at, or below, the midpoint of Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target band.

Nedbank CIB’s Reezwana Sumad talks to with Business Day TV about the inflation data.