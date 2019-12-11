Consumer inflation slows to lowest levels since December 2010

Consumer inflation slowed in November, hitting the lowest levels since December 2010, Stats SA said on Wednesday.

Annual growth in consumer prices, as measured by the change in the consumer price index (CPI), slowed to 3.6% in November, down from 3.7% in October.

“Since the end of 2016, inflation has been on a downward trend, and has remained firmly within the SA Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% monetary policy range since April 2017,” the agency said.

The last time inflation was this low was when it hit 3.5% in December 2010.

The pace of the slowdown was in line with market expectations, with a Bloomberg poll of economists predicting inflation would slow to 3.6%.

With November’s print, consumer inflation has also stayed at or below the 4.5% midpoint of the Bank’s target range for the whole of 2019.

Despite the easing inflationary environment and what some economists saw as a chance to cut interest rates, the Reserve Bank maintained the repo rate at 6.5% after its last monetary policy committee meeting in November.