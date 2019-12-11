Companies / Mining

Harmony Gold resumes operations

The gold miner kept its mines shut for a second day on Tuesday due to load-shedding

11 December 2019 - 09:36 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/TITHI LUADTHONG
Picture: 123RF/TITHI LUADTHONG

Harmony Gold said on Wednesday that it resumed shifts at its nine underground mines during its afternoon shift on Tuesday.

Harmony Gold extended the halting of its nine mines on Tuesday morning after Eskom asked the mining industry to curtail electricity consumption.

Eskom implemented stage 6 load-shedding on Monday, leading to numerous miners reducing activity. The shift back to stage 4 allowed operations to resume, said Harmony.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

The song remains the same at Eskom

Whatever its excuses, Eskom has plunged SA into crisis
Companies
16 hours ago

WATCH: Why Eskom moved to stage 6 load-shedding

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer talks to Business Day TV about SA’s the electricity crisis
National
1 day ago

SA mines shut operations because of Eskom

Eskom’s unprecedented cut of 6,000MW from the country's power grid has forced at least three mining companies to stop operations
Companies
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Eskom ups load-shedding to stage four on Monday

Economy

LETTER: How much is load-shedding costing Eskom?

Opinion / Letters

Cyril Ramaphosa cuts Cairo meeting short due to Eskom crisis

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.