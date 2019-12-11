Harmony Gold resumes operations

Harmony Gold said on Wednesday that it resumed shifts at its nine underground mines during its afternoon shift on Tuesday.

Harmony Gold extended the halting of its nine mines on Tuesday morning after Eskom asked the mining industry to curtail electricity consumption.

Eskom implemented stage 6 load-shedding on Monday, leading to numerous miners reducing activity. The shift back to stage 4 allowed operations to resume, said Harmony.

