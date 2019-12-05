Economy

Business sentiment lifts a bit in November, but could be a once-off event

Sacci's measure of business sentiment improved to 92.7 points in November, but is down year on year

05 December 2019 - 11:31 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/RAWPIXEL
Picture: 123RF/RAWPIXEL

Business confidence, measured by the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci), registered a small month-on-month increase in November, driven by higher export and import volumes.

The Sacci business confidence index (BCI) measured 92.7 points in November, up one point from October, but still 3.4 points below November 2018’s figure. In October, the index was 4.1 points below the level seen in the same month in 2018.

Three of the seven economic activity subindictors rose, although Sacci noted that the weak economy continued to negatively affect manufacturing, retail trade, new vehicle sales and construction.

The average of two economist polled by Bloomberg was for the index to fall slightly to 91.5 index points.

Sacci warned on Thursday the slight increase could be a once-off event, saying “the business climate remains tight as the economy continues to struggle”.

“Lower global growth and uncertain world trade do affect the SA economic performance. The difficulty in decision-making aimed at the inevitable structural adjustments necessary to let the economy perform better, are still lacking,” the statement read.

“The effect of indecisiveness and the time lapses to taking action are going to impact critically on the economy and therefore business and investor confidence as year-end approaches,” Sacci said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: Why business confidence is languishing in SA

Richard Downing from the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry talks to Business Day TV
Business
3 weeks ago

Business confidence languishes as SA faces difficult fiscal position

Confidence levels appear to have hit a plateau, when policymakers have ‘little manoeuvring space’ to set the economy on course, says Sacci
Economy
4 weeks ago

Depressed manufacturing data signals tough task for Cyril Ramaphosa

Despite promises of investment, data released on Thursday outlines the difficulties President Cyril Ramaphosa faces in reviving the economy
Economy
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Related Articles

Depressed manufacturing data signals tough task for Cyril Ramaphosa

Economy

Rand firms ahead of domestic data release

Markets

WATCH: How SA’s business confidence has recovered

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.