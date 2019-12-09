Black Friday boost unlikely to be enough to shore up growth
BankservAfrica data shows the total number of Black Friday transactions up 36% from 2018 — reaching 7.1-million
09 December 2019 - 19:20
Black Friday shopping is unlikely to turn around SA’s moribund economic growth prospects for 2019, despite an uptick in transactions and spending levels.
Data from FNB and payments clearing house BankservAfrica showed sharp increases in the size and volume of transactions, as SA consumers hunted for bargains on Black Friday on November 29.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.