Economy Black Friday boost unlikely to be enough to shore up growth BankservAfrica data shows the total number of Black Friday transactions up 36% from 2018 — reaching 7.1-million

Black Friday shopping is unlikely to turn around SA’s moribund economic growth prospects for 2019, despite an uptick in transactions and spending levels.

Data from FNB and payments clearing house BankservAfrica showed sharp increases in the size and volume of transactions, as SA consumers hunted for bargains on Black Friday on November 29.