Manufacturing sector contracts for first time in nine months

Manufacturing production saw its first contraction since September 2018, surprising analysts who expected marginal growth in June.

Manufacturing production decreased 3.2% in June, after the sector saw subdued growth of 0.4% in May. This was in stark contrast to the Bloomberg consensus of growth of 1.6%.

The biggest drags were a 7.7% fall in petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products, a 5.1% drop in basic iron and steel, nonferrous metal products, metal products and machinery, and a 4.9% decrease in wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing.

While the sector rebounded from a contraction in the first quarter, growth of just 0.6% in the second quarter will not boost the economy much.