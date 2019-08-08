Economy

Manufacturing sector contracts for first time in nine months

The biggest drag was a 7.7% fall in petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products

08 August 2019 - 14:03 Sunita Menon
The competitive automotive sector is a good example for others to follow, says the Manufacturing Circle. Picture: PHILLIP NOTHNAGEL
The competitive automotive sector is a good example for others to follow, says the Manufacturing Circle. Picture: PHILLIP NOTHNAGEL

Manufacturing production saw its first contraction since September 2018, surprising analysts who expected marginal growth in June. 

Manufacturing production decreased 3.2% in June, after the sector saw subdued growth of 0.4% in May. This was in stark contrast to the Bloomberg consensus of growth of 1.6%. 

The biggest drags were a 7.7% fall in petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products, a 5.1% drop in basic iron and steel, nonferrous metal products, metal products and machinery, and a 4.9% decrease in wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing.

While the sector rebounded from a contraction in the first quarter, growth of just 0.6% in the second quarter will not boost the economy much.

Graphic: RUBY-GAY MARTIN
Graphic: RUBY-GAY MARTIN

Statistics SA’s manufacturing production index, which was at 100 points in 2015, came in at 99.1 points in June, down from 103.2 points in May.

The monthly changes in factory output measured by Statistics SA usually tend to be foreshadowed by the Absa-sponsored purchasing managers' index (PMI), which is published on the first business day of each month.

The PMI, which gauges activity in the manufacturing industry, rose to 46.2 index points from 45.4 in May, which still indicates a contraction.

However, in recent months, the PMI and production figures have not been in tandem.

menons@businesslive.co.za

Mining output contracts for eighth consecutive month

But seasonally adjusted mining production rose 3.2% in the second quarter of 2019 compared with a contraction in the first quarter
Economy
4 hours ago

Furniture manufacturing industry crafts plans to stimulate sector

Master plan to set targets for the furniture manufacturing industry and guide public sector procurement
National
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Related Articles

Whirlpool to leave SA and sell local assets to former executives

News & Fox

Dominant US services sector slows as orders hit three-year low

World / Americas

More spectrum and changing visa rules could boost economy, says Kuben Naidoo

Economy

Business confidence slips in July and Sacci points finger at political ...

Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.