Economy

Steep contraction for mining in November

Mining fell by 5.6% despite economists' expectations of a 0.2% slump

15 January 2019 - 12:07 Sunita Menon
Picture: SOWETAN
The mining sector took a knock in November with a larger than expected contraction.

Mining production decreased 5.6% year on year in November, data from Statistics SA showed on Tuesday. This comes after three months of declining mining production was halted in October, with surprise annual growth of 0.5%.

The Bloomberg economists' consensus was a 0.2% decline.

The largest negative contributors were iron ore, down 19.7%; gold, down 14%; diamonds, down 21.7% and “other” non-metallic minerals down 12.4%.

Compared to the month before, seasonally adjusted mining production fell 5.8% in November, following positive month-on-month changes of 3% in October and 0.7% in September.

Statistics SA reported that its mining production index, which was set to 100 points in 2015, was 101.4 in November, down from 104.9 points in October and 107.4 in November 2017.

The total sales of SA's mining industry in November came to R45.46bn, an 8% increase from R42.11bn in November 2017.

Statistics SA shows coal is SA's biggest revenue earner, with sales of R13.67bn in November followed by platinum group metals with total sales of R10.71bn, and iron ore at R5.85bn.

menons@businesslive.co.za

