No more money for the public-sector wages, according to the medium-term budget

If it were up to Mboweni, he would also want the cabinet to reduce its size to 25 ministers instead of an executive of about 70 people, and that includes deputy ministers.

The Treasury’s decision not to allocate further money reflects the dire financial position of the government and an underlying exasperation with the ever-increasing wage bill. The medium-term budget documents include a long and detailed appendix about the issue, which tries to isolate the main drivers of compensation spending.

Contrary to popular opinion, the increase is not significantly caused by an increase in the number of state employees. It has much more to do with a succession of above-inflation wage increases. The wage bill, the documents suggest, increases total compensation from R154bn in 2006-2007 to R480bn in the 2017-2018 financial year. Of that increase, R144bn was caused by simple inflation, and R44bn by an increase in the number of civil servants. Above-inflation increases amounted to the rest — R137bn.

Public-sector unions

The wage agreement reached in June with public-sector unions includes a cost-of-living adjustment that is linked to consumer price index (CPI) inflation, although for many employees it exceeds inflation, the Treasury claimed. It also includes an extension of the housing allowance to cover qualifying spouses, and what the policy document describes as “a commitment to standardising progression policies”.

This cryptic phrase points to one of the problems with private-sector wage increases: national and provincial government have different systems for ratcheting employees up salary notches.