Slower growth and more debt, and the good news comes with a health warning

A rate that Mboweni, who replaced Nhlanhla Nene just two weeks ago, described in the foreword to the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) as “alarmingly high”.

The weak economy, tax revenue shortfalls and the depreciation of the rand are forecast to play havoc with the nation’s finances, with the budget deficit set to jump to 4% in the current fiscal year, up from a 3.6% projection in January. It will then rise to 4.2%, before narrowing slightly back to 4% in 2022. That means overall debt as a percentage of GDP will continue rising, reaching 59% at the end of 2022, from 50.7% in 2016/17.