DAVID MAYNIER: The big issues Mboweni can’t ignore in his budget address

We are in deep economic trouble, with ordinary people battling to make ends meet as they experience an income squeeze on top of tax increases and petrol price hikes. And 9.6-million people do not have jobs, or have given up looking for work.

What this means is that finance minister Tito Mboweni’s “mini-moon” is over and he faces a six-pack of challenges that will have to be dealt with in his maiden medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.

The minister has a reputation for having fairly orthodox views on the economy, but during his political exile he often took to social media posting controversial content, which included an apparent flirtation with radical economic transformation. We need to know whether these posts were indeed just a flirtation or were a conversion.

We believe the minister should define himself by explaining his brush with radical economic transformation and clarifying his views on extending state ownership in the mining sector, establishing a state bank and creating a sovereign wealth fund in SA.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “new path” of economic growth, employment and transformation lost momentum when the economy slipped into recession. We expect the economic growth rate to be revised down to about 0.7% (2018), 1.9% (2019) and 2% (2020). This is insufficient to sustain our public finances or provide employment to the 9.6-million people who do not have jobs, or who have given up looking for work.

We believe the minister should present a credible plan to boost economic growth to at least 3% by announcing a package of structural reforms designed to increase private-sector investment. This requires a fundamental change in economic policy aimed at, for example, increasing private-sector investment by:

exempting small businesses employing fewer than 250 employees from having to comply with restrictive labour laws, other than the basic conditions of employment;

removing the extension of bargaining council agreements to non-parties, who often cannot carry the cost of wage agreements imposed on them; and

most importantly, scrapping reckless economic policy proposals such as the formation of state banks, land expropriation without compensation and the nationalisation of the SA Reserve Bank.

We have a staggering national debt that is expected to stabilise at about R3.8-trillion or 53.2% of GDP in 2023/24. However, there is likely to be significant “fiscal slippage” given the lower-than-expected economic growth, with the economy expected to grow at an average of about 1.5% over the medium term. Revenue is also likely to be lower than expected given, inter alia, the recommendations of the independent panel on value-added tax, which may decrease revenue by about R18bn over the medium term. In addition, expenditure is likely to be higher than expected given the public-sector wage agreement, which may increase expenditure by about R30bn over the medium term.

Debt-service costs of about R34bn will rise further as a result of the increasing national debt over the medium term; and financial assistance will be required by zombie state-owned enterprises over the medium term, such as the R22bn in “bailouts” required by SA Airways.