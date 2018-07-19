Economy

WATCH: The meaning behind the retail numbers

19 July 2018 - 08:48 Business Day TV
Picture: Jackie Clausen
Picture: Jackie Clausen

South African retail sales showed growth in May.

Sales were up almost 2% — the first uptick since the new taxes came into effect in April.

But analysts still warn that the improved results are unlikely to save SA from a recession in the second quarter.

Independent analyst Syd Vianello spoke to Business Day TV about the data and what it means for the broader economy.

Independent analyst Syd Vianello talks to Business Day TV about the retail data and what it means for the broader economy

Retail sales grow almost 2% in May after lifting just 0.5% in April

Furniture retailers noted the biggest growth in May from the same month in 2017, with sales rising 14.4%
Economy
20 hours ago

Rand tracks weaker euro despite positive local retail and inflation data

Slightly lower than expected inflationary pressure could lead to a less hawkish stance from the Reserve Bank, with rates likely to be kept on hold ...
Markets
17 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE edges higher amid supportive local data

Local corporate news helps lift diversified miners, while better-than-expected inflation data and retail sales numbers buoy banks
Markets
16 hours ago

JSE ends day slightly higher as miners gain while Naspers flounders

Upbeat retail sales data for May, together with relatively subdued inflation data, fails to make a marked effect on the market, which laboured for ...
Markets
16 hours ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Bumper maize crop helps bring some relief to consumers

Other summer crop commodities have also performed well, and the benefits of this are clear from the retail shelves
Opinion
5 hours ago

