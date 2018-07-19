News Leader
WATCH: The meaning behind the retail numbers
19 July 2018 - 08:48
South African retail sales showed growth in May.
Sales were up almost 2% — the first uptick since the new taxes came into effect in April.
But analysts still warn that the improved results are unlikely to save SA from a recession in the second quarter.
Independent analyst Syd Vianello spoke to Business Day TV about the data and what it means for the broader economy.
